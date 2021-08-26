San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 59,794 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 59,794 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.36 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.