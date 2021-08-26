Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 5%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 3,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 540,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

SANA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.99.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $1,145,980,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 12.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,241,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,306 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $340,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,508,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $87,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

