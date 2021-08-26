Sana Biotechnology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,723 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,658% compared to the typical volume of 135 call options.

Several research firms have commented on SANA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sana Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:SANA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 850,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -1.99. Sana Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 43,788 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 410,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7,572.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

