Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.
SAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $9.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.05.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
