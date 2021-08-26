Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

SAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $9.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

