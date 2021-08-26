Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46.

About Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF)

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of hardware and software components that enable or enhance Internet Protocol Communications Systems for both telecom and datacom applications. Its products include public branch exchange cloud, S-series internet protocol phones, telephony cards, zulu UC, SIPstation, session border controllers and VoIP gateways.

