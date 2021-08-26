Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 1,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,959. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 3,958.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

