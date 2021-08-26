Scala Market Cap Reaches $4.37 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $18,308.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scala has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00120727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00153340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,581.33 or 1.00663878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.17 or 0.01032781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.45 or 0.06654571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

