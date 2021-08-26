Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the July 29th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCYYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 5,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,777. Scandium International Mining has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.