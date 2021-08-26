Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a growth of 764.7% from the July 29th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF remained flat at $$8.69 during trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Schaeffler has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

