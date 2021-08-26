Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 0.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,859. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71.

