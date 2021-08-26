Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,343 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.0% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $14,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Savior LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,291. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.