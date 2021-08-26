Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Cut by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 7.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $39.65. 39,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.