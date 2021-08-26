Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $42.60. 1,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,040. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

