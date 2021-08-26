Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lifted by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after buying an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,877. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $79.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97.

