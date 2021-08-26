Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,603,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921,658 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.1% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Creative Planning owned about 10.36% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $622,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,658 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 141,028 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,669,000 after purchasing an additional 116,569 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,084. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.19.

