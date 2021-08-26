Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,676 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.16% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $362,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.22. 578,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,847. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

