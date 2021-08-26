Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Boosted by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $23,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,255,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.75. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $108.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

