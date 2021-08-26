Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 291,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 207,276 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,629 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 174,904 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,862. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

