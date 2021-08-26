Science Applications International (SAIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC stock opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.