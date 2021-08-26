SciSparc Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) Short Interest Update

SciSparc Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the July 29th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciSparc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get SciSparc alerts:

Shares of SciSparc stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 12,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,035. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.08. SciSparc has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35.

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.