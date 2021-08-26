Scotiabank Raises Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target to C$158.00

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$123.00 to C$158.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVCF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$110.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVCF traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $117.31. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $118.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.40.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.