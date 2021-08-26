Scott F. Kavanaugh Sells 4,203 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Foundation stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.99. 892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,247. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.