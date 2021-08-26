Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €80.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Scout24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.04 ($87.11).

G24 opened at €71.78 ($84.45) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.15. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

