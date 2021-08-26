Scrypta (LYRA) Price Down 34.9% Over Last Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 35.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Scrypta has a market cap of $86,861.50 and approximately $13.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Scrypta has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00023146 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001405 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000114 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000784 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,791,738 coins and its circulating supply is 17,991,738 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.