Scrypta Price Down 31.1% Over Last Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $86,854.25 and $13.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00022711 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001378 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000784 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,784,283 coins and its circulating supply is 17,984,283 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

