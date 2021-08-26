SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCYX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

SCYX stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.82. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

