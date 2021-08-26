SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.25. 50,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 77,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.53.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter.
SEACOR Marine Company Profile (NYSE:SMHI)
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.
