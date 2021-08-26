SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.25. 50,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 77,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the first quarter worth $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 97.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 467,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 43,198 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.