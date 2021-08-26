Seafarer Capital Partners LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Infosys comprises approximately 13.3% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $27,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 44.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Infosys by 16.9% during the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 803,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Infosys by 12.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 718,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,187. The company has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

