Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 71,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,690. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

