Sebastian Evans Buys 11,000 Shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Stock

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) insider Sebastian Evans acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,450.00 ($7,464.29).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Sebastian Evans acquired 10,000 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$9,500.00 ($6,785.71).

On Thursday, July 29th, Sebastian Evans acquired 10,000 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$9,900.00 ($7,071.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 324.81 and a quick ratio of 324.76.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This is a boost from NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

