Secret Reaches Market Capitalization of $112.74 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00003416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $112.74 million and $2.67 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.58 or 0.00491254 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003505 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.28 or 0.01122180 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

