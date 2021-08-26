SecureWorks (SCWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect SecureWorks to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCWX opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.48. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

