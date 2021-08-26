Seedify.fund Reaches Market Cap of $48.49 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $48.49 million and $8.82 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $3.45 or 0.00007336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00051338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00122536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,051.76 or 1.00036888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.53 or 0.01028032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.46 or 0.06457956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,053,088 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

