Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $724,847.27 and $132,684.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00120301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00153241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,444.78 or 1.00213375 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.25 or 0.01024958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.10 or 0.06655791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

