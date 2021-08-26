Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Short Interest Up 344.4% in August

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, an increase of 344.4% from the July 29th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Select Interior Concepts stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 15,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,397. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $369.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIC. Truist lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Interior Concepts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,224,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 52,203 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 48,554 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 765,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,180,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

