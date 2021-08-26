SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $14.35 on Thursday. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.11.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 28.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,272 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after buying an additional 2,920,368 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after buying an additional 1,128,850 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

