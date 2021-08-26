SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.
Shares of SLQT stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.11. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in SelectQuote by 806.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SelectQuote by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,405 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,310,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
