SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.11. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.43.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in SelectQuote by 806.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SelectQuote by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,405 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,310,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

