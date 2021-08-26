Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Short Interest Update

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMLR traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.25. 5,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.76. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $717.51 million, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMLR shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

