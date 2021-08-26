Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,403 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $1,534,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 16.5% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $59,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

LRCX stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $587.55. The stock had a trading volume of 49,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.