Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,242 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of BA traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.44. 589,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,699,801. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

