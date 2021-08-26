Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

PXD stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,085. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.98.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

