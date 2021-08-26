Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 1,927 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,665,000 after purchasing an additional 199,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.39. The company had a trading volume of 133,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

