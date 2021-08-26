Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 937 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,413. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

