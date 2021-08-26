Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bank of America by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 194,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100,411 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Bank of America by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 78,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,051 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,841,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

