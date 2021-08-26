Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Xylem by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Xylem by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $134.31. The stock had a trading volume of 40,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,506,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

