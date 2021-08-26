Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.76. The stock had a trading volume of 190,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

