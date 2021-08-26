Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 80,216.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,638 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,425 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.19. 288,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,370. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

