Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $478.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

