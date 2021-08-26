Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,909 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.00. 611,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,397,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.07. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $270.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

