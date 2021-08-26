Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,065,408,000 after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $10.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $701.00. 803,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,197,830. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.97. The company has a market cap of $694.00 billion, a PE ratio of 370.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.